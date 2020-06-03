Gaia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Spirit Yachts .

Gaia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Spirit Yachts .

Design

Gaia measures 30.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 5.80 metres.

Gaia has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Spirit Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Gaia has a top speed of 10.5 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Gaia has a fuel capacity of 1,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Gaia accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.