Length 30.6m
Year 2007

Gaia

2007

|

Sail Yacht

Gaia is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Spirit Yachts .

Design

Gaia measures 30.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 5.80 metres.

Gaia has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Spirit Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Gaia has a top speed of 10.5 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Gaia has a fuel capacity of 1,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Gaia accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
speed:

10.5Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

5.8m

crew:

4

draft:

3.5m
