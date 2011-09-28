Gaja
2006|
Motor Yacht
Gaja is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Hotchya Shipyard.
Design
Gaja measures 34.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.
Gaja has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by NEWCRUISE™ - Krueger Yacht Projekt GmbH.
Performance and Capabilities
Gaja has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Gaja has a fuel capacity of 36,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Gaja accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.