Gaja is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Hotchya Shipyard.

Design

Gaja measures 34.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Gaja has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by NEWCRUISE™ - Krueger Yacht Projekt GmbH.

Performance and Capabilities

Gaja has a top speed of 13.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gaja has a fuel capacity of 36,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gaja accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.