Galactica Plus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Galactica Plus measures 34.00 metres in length.

Galactica Plus has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Galactica Plus also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Other Specifications

Galactica Plus has a hull NB of 16134.