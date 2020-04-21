Galactica Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Galactica Star measures 65.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 feet and a beam of 11.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 984 tonnes.

Galactica Star has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Galactica Star also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Galactica Star has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Galactica Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Galactica Star measures 65.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 feet and a beam of 11.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 984 tonnes.

Galactica Star has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Her interior design is by Bannenberg & Rowell Design.

Galactica Star also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Galactica Star has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Galactica Star has a fuel capacity of 90,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Galactica Star accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Galactica Star is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 16465.

Galactica Star is an ABS * A1 Yachting Service * AMS Large Commercial Yacht Code LY2 / MCA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.