Galactica Super Nova is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Galactica Super Nova measures 70.07 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 11.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,200 tonnes.

Galactica Super Nova has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.

Galactica Super Nova also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates and Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Galactica Super Nova has a top speed of 25.30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Galactica Super Nova is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Heesen Yachts, in the Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Galactica Super Nova measures 70.07 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 feet and a beam of 11.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,200 tonnes.

Galactica Super Nova has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.

Galactica Super Nova also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates and Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Galactica Super Nova has a top speed of 25.30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Galactica Super Nova has a fuel capacity of 90,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Galactica Super Nova accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Galactica Super Nova has a hull NB of 17470.