Galatea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Riva Yacht.

Riva is an internationally recognised shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury craft between 10 and 35 metres in unmistakable style and quality. The company began by constructing wooden motorboats and today offers fibreglass creations incorporating the latest technology and classic Italian style.

Design

Galatea measures 35.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 237 tonnes.

Galatea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Officina Italiana Design.

Galatea also features naval architecture by Riva Yacht.

Performance and Capabilities

Galatea has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Galatea has a fuel capacity of 22,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,500 litres.

She also has a range of 680 nautical miles.