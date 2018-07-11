Length 24.2m
Year 2002
Galatea
2002|
Motor Yacht
Galatea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Elegance Yachts.
Design
Galatea measures 24.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 60 tonnes.
Performance and Capabilities
Galatea has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.
Galatea has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 430 litres.
Accommodation
Galatea accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.