Galatea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Elegance Yachts.

Design

Galatea measures 24.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 60 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Galatea has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Galatea has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 430 litres.

Accommodation

Galatea accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.