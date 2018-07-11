Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 32 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 24.2m
Year 2002

Galatea

2002

|

Motor Yacht

Galatea is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Elegance Yachts.

Design

Galatea measures 24.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.75 feet and a beam of 6.1 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 60 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Galatea has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Galatea has a fuel capacity of 6,500 litres, and a water capacity of 430 litres.

Accommodation

Galatea accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

24Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.1m

crew:

2

draft:

1.75m
Other Elegance yachts
Related News