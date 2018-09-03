Read online now
Length 30.48m
Year 2015

Galateia

2015

|

Sail Yacht

Galateia is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2015 by Wally.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Galateia measures 30.48 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by Wally.

Her interior design is by Alexia Leuschen.

Galateia also features naval architecture by Reichel Pugh Yacht Design.

Model

Galateia is a semi-custom Wallycento model.

Other yachts based on this Wallycento semi-custom model include: Magic Carpet 3, Tango.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by tbd604bv16 diesel deutz engines .

Accommodation

Galateia accommodates up to 1 guests .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

1
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
