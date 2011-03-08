Motor yacht Galaxy is a smart and sleek luxury superyacht built in 2005 by Italian shipyard Benetti. With a steel hull designed in-house and aluminium superstructure, she features exterior design and interior layout by Stefano Natucci. This attractive vessel measures 56 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests. The actual interior decoration was completed by the owner’s personal designer who has also completed projects in his Melbourne and Los Angeles homes.

Galaxy is the very first superyacht to be produced by Benetti’s new shipyard Livorno and was specifically designed to accommodate the Australian owner’s family but is also available for selective charter. One of her defining design features is the use of exotic woods in her interior stylings, using oak, eucalyptus, sycamore, ash, pear, and Burma teak parquet to furnish her interior.

The luxury motor yacht received her name from Valentina Tei, the daughter of Roberto Tei, the longest-serving worker of Benetti’s newly re-christened custom yacht complex. The vessel is both Lloyd’s and MCA classified and is powered by twin 1,850 horsepower Caterpillars.

Passengers board the motor yacht by a hydraulically-activated ladder on starboard to the generous aft deck where a large built-in sofa dominates the area. Her Flying Bridge, the design of the owner, is arguably one of the yacht’s greatest features which aside from a Sun deck with five sunning lounges includes a bar area, dining and snack table serviced by dumbwaiter and all this is convertible into a helipad.

The dining table is generous enough to seat 12 at once and is situated under the permanent Bimini Sat-Nav top. From here, guests have direct access to the extensive gym and teak plank-line Jacuzzi whirlpool protected by Plexiglas wind screens.

Featuring a dedicated crew and a wide range of onboard facilities and water toys, Galaxy is also an excellent charter yacht. The luxury yacht cruises comfortably at 14 knots while a crew of 13 ensures the needs of charter guests are met.

Amongst her six cabins are two double staterooms and two twin cabins on the lower deck; a VIP stateroom on the upper deck; and luxury owner’s suite on the main deck with en suite Jacuzzi and VIP office. The owner’s suite is split over two levels, the main deck offering an office, and his and hers baths and dressing areas. The owner’s salon is forward and raised half a deck.

Boasting a full range of exciting entertainment options, Galaxy features a wine cellar, gym, Jacuzzi, and an all-level elevator among her extensive list of amenities. You will also find onboard an upper deck Sky Lounge with 180-degree views, gaming tables and bar, and an indoor cinema.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an entire armada of water toys to provide endless hours of entertainment during any yacht charter. Water toys sail boats, kayaks, a windsurfer, wave runners, skis, and snorkel gear. For entertainment back on the yacht deck, Galaxy carries Satellite TV, and a book, DVD and CD library.

The yacht sails the Mediterranean, both East and West in the summer months.