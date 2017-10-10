Galaxy of Happiness is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Latitude Yachts, in Latvia.

Latitude Yachts' brand-new facilities are conveniently located in beautiful Riga, Latvia. The decisive advantage of Latitude Yachts is working closely with customers and willingness to perform the most complex projects and implement ship-owners' dreams in reality.

Design

Galaxy of Happiness measures 53.32 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.63 feet and a beam of 16.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Galaxy of Happiness has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Coste Design.

Her interior design is by Latitude Yachts.

Galaxy of Happiness also features naval architecture by Coste Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Galaxy of Happiness has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Galaxy of Happiness has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Galaxy of Happiness accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Galaxy of Happiness has a hull NB of G53M/02.

Galaxy of Happiness is an I HULL • MACH , Private Yacht – motor – C, Unrestricted Navigation class yacht.