Gale Winds is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Lazzara Yachts and most recently refitted in 2016.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Gale Winds measures 32.3 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 7.04 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 192 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Gale Winds has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Gale Winds has a fuel capacity of 19,548 litres, and a water capacity of 2,728 litres.

Accommodation

Gale Winds accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.