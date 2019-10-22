Galego is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Cantiere delle Marche, in Italy.

Design

Galego measures 31.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.43 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 244 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Galego has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Her interior design is by Pierluigi Floris.

Galego also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

Galego has a top speed of 13.60 knots and a cruising speed of 13.20 knots.

Galego has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Galego accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Galego has a hull NB of D102/03.