Galene is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Amels, in the Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Galene measures 55.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 feet and a beam of 9.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 707 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Laura Sessa Romboli.

Galene also features naval architecture by Amels.

Model

Galene is a semi-custom Amels 180 model.

Other yachts based on this Amels 180 semi-custom model include: Nomad.

Performance and Capabilities

Galene has a top speed of 15.50 knots. .

She also has a range of 13 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Galene accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.