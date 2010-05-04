Galeocerdo

Luxury motor yacht Wallypower 118 was built in 2002 by Italian shipyard Rodriquez Intermarine. With a composite hull and superstructure, she features naval architecture by Wally and Intermarine, and exterior and interior design by Lazzarini Pickering and Wally. This three waterjet and twin screw propulsion yacht measures 36 metres and can accommodate up to six guests cruising and sleeping.

Motor yacht Wallypower 118 is easily one of the most distinctive vessels on the water with her unique and striking exterior design. Capable of reaching high cruising speeds, her design was the result of extensive development and research that included exhausting testing. She has a steeply angled V-shaped and a stand-out deckhouse that crowns the super yacht.

Her hull colour can be likened to that of a chameleon; it’s dark green tone changes with alterations in the outside landscape and light. Her glass-sided deckhouse hides a generous saloon aft dressed in white and wood that creates somewhat of a beach house feel. Here also lies a dining table for 14, relaxing nooks and entertainment areas.

Her interior is of minimalist design, and instead of showy extras, the majority of her features serve a purpose; towards weight minimisation, speed enhancement or must-have comfort. However she also boasts her share of soft furnishings that give the interior a look not far from a New York style loft.

Amongst her three cabins are an indulgent owner’s stateroom, and two Queen-size guest cabins. The owner’s stateroom features an en suite with his and hers shower and large tub, while each guest cabin also features an en suite. The crew’s quarters on the lower deck includes three lower cabins that sleep six and include en suite facilities.

Luxury yacht Wallypower 118 is powered by three DDC TF50 gas Turbines and two Cummins 370 horsepower engines; a combination quite common on smaller warships but not so on super yachts. She can achieve a range of 380 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 60 knots or 1,500 nautical miles at nine knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Wallypower 118 is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 60 knots while her crew of six ensure the needs of every guest are met. The luxury vessel has been built to R.I.N.A classification.