Length 24.38m
Year 2019

Galeon 800 Fly

2019

Motor Yacht

Galeon 800 Fly is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Galeon Yachts.

Design

Galeon 800 Fly measures 24.38 metres in length.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Tony Castro Design.

Tony Castro is a world-class international designer with a lifetime of experience fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish based on the shores of the river Hamble in Southern England.

Accommodation

Galeon 800 Fly accommodates up to 1 guests .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

1
speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
