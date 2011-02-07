Galeon 800 Fly is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Galeon Yachts.

Design

Galeon 800 Fly measures 24.38 metres in length.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Tony Castro Design.

Accommodation

Galeon 800 Fly accommodates up to 1 guests .