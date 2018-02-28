Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 26.21m
Year 2020

Galeon 860 Fly

2020

|

Motor Yacht

Galeon 860 Fly is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Galeon Yachts.

Design

Galeon 860 Fly measures 26.21 metres in length.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Tony Castro Design.

Tony Castro is a world-class international designer with a lifetime of experience fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish based on the shores of the river Hamble in Southern England.

Accommodation

Galeon 860 Fly accommodates up to 1 guests .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

1
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
Related News
Featured Events