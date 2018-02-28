Galeon 860 Fly is a custom motor yacht launched in 2020 by Galeon Yachts.

Design

Galeon 860 Fly measures 26.21 metres in length.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Tony Castro Design.

Tony Castro is a world-class international designer with a lifetime of experience fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish based on the shores of the river Hamble in Southern England.

Accommodation

Galeon 860 Fly accommodates up to 1 guests .