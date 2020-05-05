Galilee is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Westship Yachts, in the United States.

Design

Galilee measures 32.31 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 7.0 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.

Galilee has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Sally Dills.

Galilee also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Galilee has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Galilee has a fuel capacity of 22,730 litres, and a water capacity of 3,410 litres.

Accommodation

Galilee accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Galilee has a White hull.

Galilee flies the flag of the United States.