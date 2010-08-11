Galileo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Palmer Johnson Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Galileo measures 37.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 183 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak over aluminum.

Her interior design is by John Munford.

Performance and Capabilities

Galileo has a top speed of 10.00 knots.

Galileo has a fuel capacity of 22,730 litres, and a water capacity of 15,911 litres.

Accommodation

Galileo accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.