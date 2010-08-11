Galileo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Aegean Yacht in Bodrum, Turkey.

Galileo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Aegean Yacht in Bodrum, Turkey.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Galileo measures 55.98 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 feet and a beam of 10.00 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Galileo has a steel hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Aegean Yacht.

Her interior design is by Tansel Taskiran.

Galileo also features naval architecture by Yavuz Mete.

Performance and Capabilities

Galileo has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Galileo has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

Accommodation

Galileo accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Galileo is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.