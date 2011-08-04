Galileo G is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Picchiotti.

Design

Galileo G measures 55.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 10.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 670 tonnes.

Galileo G has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Philippe Briand.

Galileo G also features naval architecture by Axis Group Yacht Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Galileo G has a top speed of 14.00 knots.

Galileo G has a fuel capacity of 150,000 litres, and a water capacity of 19,000 litres.

She also has a range of 9,000 nautical miles.