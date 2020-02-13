Galkynys is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Galkynys measures 59.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 10.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 996 tonnes.

Galkynys has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Studio Massari.

Galkynys also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Galkynys has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Galkynys has a fuel capacity of 145,998 litres, and a water capacity of 38,346 litres.

Accommodation

Galkynys accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Galkynys is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 240.

Galkynys is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Turkmenistan.