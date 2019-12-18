Gallant Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Gallant Lady measures 52.42 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 9.89 metres.

Gallant Lady has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Richard Jorden.

Her interior design is by Paola D. Smith & Associates.

Gallant Lady also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Gallant Lady has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Gallant Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Feadship, in the Netherlands.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Gallant Lady measures 52.42 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.75 metres and a beam of 9.89 metres.

Gallant Lady has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Richard Jorden.

Her interior design is by Paola D. Smith & Associates.

Gallant Lady also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Gallant Lady has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gallant Lady has a fuel capacity of 74,477 litres, and a water capacity of 24,718 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gallant Lady accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gallant Lady has a hull NB of 651.