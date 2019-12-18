Luxury motor yacht Gallant Lady was built in 2007 by Dutch shipyard Feadship. With an aluminium hull and aluminium and composite superstructure, she features exterior design by De Voogt Naval Architects and the interior work of John Munford. This twin screw yacht measures 51.21 metres and can accommodate up to 10 guests.

Motor yacht Gallant Lady is owned by Jim and Jan Moran who have commissioned a number of other projects over the last 50 years including a total of seven Feadships. The super yacht follows in the footsteps of a number of other Gallant Ladys, each of which has carried its own signature style with exterior design ideas from Jim Moran and his wife overseeing the interior.

Her exterior profile is reminiscent of the previous ship by the same name but also incorporates the latest developments from the shipyard in regards to complex shapes. Distinctively, she displays a pointed oval design of the forward section of her three superstructure decks, blessing her with a slightly sleeker appearance.

The luxury vessel was constructed in the De Vries yard and was built to be shallow enough to allow it to rest at a dock behind the Moran’s’ home and also cruise the inland waterways there.

She was built to be as ecologically friendly as possible, featuring a Rochem bio-reactive sewage treatment plant that uses no chemicals, and every drop of water and waste is plumbed into a tank where tiny organisms consume all the useful matter.

Motor yacht Gallant Lady’s upper decks are a combination of lightweight and high-tech composites. Seventeen types of stone are used in the interior décor, including marble, granite and quartzite, while a palette of three woods (black walnut, myrtle burl, and eucalyptus) were used throughout the main areas. The interior was carefully designed to a strict weight budget using aircraft interior techniques.

The main deck houses a glamorous dining salon raised four-steps above deck, while a club lounge sits above, decorated in blue leather. The master suite is also found on this level and features a private alfresco area, Jacuzzi, and master bath with a sun-filled space or “solarium” with almost floor-to-ceiling windows.

Luxury yacht Gallant Lady is powered by two Caterpillar 3508B-DITA engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 15 knots. She can achieve a range of 4,200 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 12 knots. The yacht cruises comfortably at 12 knots while her crew of 12 ensure the needs of every guest are met.