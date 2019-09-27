Gallant Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Gallant Lady measures 31.09 metres in length.

Gallant Lady has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Gallant Lady also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Other Specifications

Gallant Lady has a hull NB of 037C.