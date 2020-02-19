Galu is a custom motor yacht launched in 1977 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2007.

Galu is a custom motor yacht launched in 1977 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2007.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Galu measures 52.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.74 metres and a beam of 9.42 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 543 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Galu has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Galu also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Galu has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Galu has a fuel capacity of 132,490 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Galu accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Galu has a hull NB of FB115.

Galu is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.