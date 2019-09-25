Galvas is a custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

Design

Galvas measures 56.20 metres in length and has a beam of 9.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 770 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Galvas also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Galvas has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Galvas accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Galvas has a hull NB of YN 18556.

Galvas flies the flag of Dutch.