Gamayun is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by New Versilcraft .

Design

Gamayun measures 32.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.72 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.

Gamayun has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Gamayun also features naval architecture by New Versilcraft .

Performance and Capabilities

Gamayun has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gamayun has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gamayun accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.