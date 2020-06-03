We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Gamayun
1999|
Motor Yacht
Gamayun is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by New Versilcraft .
Design
Gamayun measures 32.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.72 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.
Gamayun has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Gamayun also features naval architecture by New Versilcraft .
Performance and Capabilities
Gamayun has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Gamayun is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by New Versilcraft .
Design
Gamayun measures 32.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.72 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.
Gamayun has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Gamayun also features naval architecture by New Versilcraft .
Performance and Capabilities
Gamayun has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Gamayun has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Gamayun accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.