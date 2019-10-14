Length 70m
Year 2017
Game Changer
2017|
Motor Yacht
Game Changer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Damen.
One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.
Design
Game Changer measures 70 metres in length.Her exterior design is by Damen.
Game Changer also features naval architecture by Damen.
Performance and Capabilities
Game Changer has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Game Changer . She also houses room for up to 22 crew members.