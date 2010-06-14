Ganesha is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Vitters Shipyard, in the Netherlands.

Ganesha is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Vitters Shipyard, in the Netherlands.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Ganesha measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.50 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 300 tonnes.

Ganesha has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by NEWCRUISE™ - Krueger Yacht Projekt GmbH.

Ganesha also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Ganesha has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Ganesha has a hull NB of 3067.

Ganesha flies the flag of Malta.