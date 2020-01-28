Ganesha I is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Fitzroy Yachts in New Plymouth, New Zealand.

Ganesha I is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Fitzroy Yachts in New Plymouth, New Zealand.

Design

Ganesha I measures 38.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 8.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 170 tonnes.

Ganesha I has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Ganesha I also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Ganesha I has a fuel capacity of 16,150 litres, and a water capacity of 5,140 litres.

Accommodation

Ganesha I accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ganesha I is MCA compliant

Ganesha I is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.