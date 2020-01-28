Ganesha I
Sail Yacht
Ganesha I is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Fitzroy Yachts in New Plymouth, New Zealand.
Design
Ganesha I measures 38.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 metres and a beam of 8.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 170 tonnes.
Ganesha I has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Her interior design is by RWD.
Ganesha I also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a single screw propulsion system
Ganesha I has a fuel capacity of 16,150 litres, and a water capacity of 5,140 litres.
Accommodation
Ganesha I accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ganesha I is MCA compliant
Ganesha I is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.