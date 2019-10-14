Garcon is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Damen, in the Netherlands.

Garcon is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Damen, in the Netherlands.

One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.

Design

Garcon measures 67.15 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 11.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,128 tonnes.

Garcon has a steel hull with a steel/aluminium superstructure.

Garcon also features naval architecture by Damen.

Model

Garcon is a semi-custom YS 6911 model.

The Yacht Support 6911 offers the ultimate technical area for serious superyacht helicopter operations – a LY3 / MCA fully certified helideck with fully enclosed hangar.

Other yachts based on this YS 6911 semi-custom model include: 6711.

Performance and Capabilities

Garcon has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines.

Garcon has a fuel capacity of 300,000 litres, and a water capacity of 42,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Garcon . She also houses room for up to 21 crew members.

Other Specifications

Garcon has a hull NB of 547601.

Garcon is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.