Garcon
2012|
Motor Yacht
Garcon is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Damen, in the Netherlands.
One of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the Netherlands-based DAMEN has been active in the superyacht market since 1991 when it acquired Dutch luxury yacht builder AMELS.
Design
Garcon measures 67.15 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 11.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 1,128 tonnes.
Garcon has a steel hull with a steel/aluminium superstructure.
Garcon also features naval architecture by Damen.
Model
Garcon is a semi-custom YS 6911 model.
The Yacht Support 6911 offers the ultimate technical area for serious superyacht helicopter operations – a LY3 / MCA fully certified helideck with fully enclosed hangar.
Other yachts based on this YS 6911 semi-custom model include: 6711.
Performance and Capabilities
Garcon has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines.
Garcon has a fuel capacity of 300,000 litres, and a water capacity of 42,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Other Specifications
Garcon has a hull NB of 547601.
Garcon is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.