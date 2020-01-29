Gardenia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1967 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2007.

Gardenia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1967 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2007.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Gardenia measures 33.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 metres and a beam of 6.25 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 202 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Gardenia has a steel hull with a steel / aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Gardenia also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Gardenia has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gardenia has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,600 litres.

She also has a range of 2,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gardenia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gardenia has a hull NB of FB066.

Gardenia is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.