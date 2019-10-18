Garuda is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1986 by Nautor's Swan and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Garuda measures 31.01 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.32 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 165 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Garuda has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Garuda also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Garuda has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Garuda has a fuel capacity of 7 litres, and a water capacity of 4 litres.

Accommodation

Garuda accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Garuda has a hull NB of 100/001.

Garuda is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.