Gattopardo VI is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Cbi Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.

Design

Gattopardo VI measures 39.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.35 feet and a beam of 8.40 feet.

Gattopardo VI has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ginton Naval Architects.

Dutch company Ginton Naval Architects specializes in the design of ocean-going yachts with a team of multi-disciplined staff combined with an extensive background in the design of high-performance vessels.

Her interior design is by Cbi Navi.

Gattopardo VI also features naval architecture by Ginton Naval Architects .

Performance and Capabilities

Gattopardo VI has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gattopardo VI has a fuel capacity of 56,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,350 litres.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gattopardo VI accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gattopardo VI is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 44.

Gattopardo VI is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.