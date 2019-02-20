Gaudeamus is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Greenbay Marine in Jurong, Singapore and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Gaudeamus measures 35.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.19 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 215 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Gaudeamus has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Scanu srl.

Her interior design is by Leese Robertson Freeman.

Gaudeamus also features naval architecture by Studio Scanu srl and Zuccon Int. Project.

Performance and Capabilities

Gaudeamus has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Gaudeamus is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Greenbay Marine in Jurong, Singapore and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Gaudeamus measures 35.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.19 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 215 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Gaudeamus has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Studio Scanu srl.

Her interior design is by Leese Robertson Freeman.

Gaudeamus also features naval architecture by Studio Scanu srl and Zuccon Int. Project.

Performance and Capabilities

Gaudeamus has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gaudeamus has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,200 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gaudeamus accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gaudeamus has a hull NB of Y-10.