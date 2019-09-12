Gazou is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Custom Line .

Design

Gazou measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 213 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Gazou has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Gazou also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Gazou has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Gazou is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Custom Line .

Design

Gazou measures 34.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.08 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 213 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Gazou has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Gazou also features naval architecture by Custom Line .

Performance and Capabilities

Gazou has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gazou has a fuel capacity of 18,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 520 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gazou accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gazou is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 112/11.

Gazou is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.