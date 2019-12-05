Gazzella is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Codecasa in Viareggio, Italy.

Gazzella is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Codecasa in Viareggio, Italy.

Design

Gazzella measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 feet and a beam of 10.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 750 tonnes.

Gazzella has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Gazzella has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gazzella has a fuel capacity of 147,800 litres, and a water capacity of 29,200 litres.

Accommodation

Gazzella accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gazzella is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.121.

Gazzella is a LLOYD’S 100A1 SSC, Yacht, Mono, G6, LMC UMS class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.