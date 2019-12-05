Gazzella
2015|
Motor Yacht
Gazzella is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Codecasa in Viareggio, Italy.
Design
Gazzella measures 49.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 feet and a beam of 10.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 750 tonnes.
Gazzella has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Gazzella has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Gazzella has a fuel capacity of 147,800 litres, and a water capacity of 29,200 litres.
Accommodation
Gazzella accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.
Other Specifications
Gazzella is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.121.
Gazzella is a LLOYD’S 100A1 SSC, Yacht, Mono, G6, LMC UMS class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.