GB 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sanlorenzo.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

GB 2 measures 28.90 metres in length and has a beam of 6.75 feet.

GB 2 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Sanlorenzo.

GB 2 also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

GB 2 has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 440 nautical miles.

Accommodation

GB 2 accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

GB 2 flies the flag of the UK.