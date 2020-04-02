Gealmar is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Gealmar measures 26.25 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.90 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 66 tonnes.

Gealmar has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Gealmar is a semi-custom Azimut 85 model.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 85 semi-custom model include: Lady Jovanna, VVV, Nisan.

Performance and Capabilities

Gealmar has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 2 su 500 diesel caterpilar engines

Gealmar has a fuel capacity of 7,780 litres.

Accommodation

Gealmar accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Gealmar flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.