Geba II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Horizon Yachts.

Design

Geba II measures 27.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 92 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Geba II has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Geba II has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Geba II has a fuel capacity of 11,999 litres, and a water capacity of 2,199 litres.

Accommodation

Geba II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.