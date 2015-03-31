Gecko is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Gecko measures 24.71 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 5.99 feet.

Gecko has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Gecko also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Gecko has a top speed of 32.00 knots.

Gecko has a fuel capacity of 5,900 litres, and a water capacity of 1,000 litres.

Accommodation

Gecko accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Gecko flies the flag of Isle of Man.