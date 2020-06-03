Gem is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1998 by Aegean Yacht in Turkey, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2007.

Aegean Yacht is a leading Turkish company providing yacht build, brokerage, charter, and management services to distinguished clients around the world. Established in 1978, the shipyard specialises in the construction of traditional vessels with wood and steel hulls.

Design

Gem measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.1 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 168 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Gem has a mahogany hull with a mahogany superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Gem has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Gem has a fuel capacity of 5,500 litres, and a water capacity of 9,000 litres.

Accommodation

Gem accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gem has a hull NB of 18.