Gemini is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Ferretti Yachts, in Italy.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Gemini measures 28.70 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Gemini has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Gemini has a top speed of 27.50 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Gemini accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gemini is a R.I.N.A. class yacht.