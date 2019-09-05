We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Gemini Bis
2001|
Motor Yacht
Gemini Bis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Overmarine .
Design
Gemini Bis measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.61 metres.
Gemini Bis has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Gemini Bis also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Performance and Capabilities
Gemini Bis has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Gemini Bis has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Other Specifications
Gemini Bis has a hull NB of 105/14.