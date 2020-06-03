Gemini Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Broward Marine.

Design

Gemini Lady measures 30.63 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 5.90 metres.

Gemini Lady has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Gemini Lady also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Gemini Lady has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Gemini Lady is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by Broward Marine.

Design

Gemini Lady measures 30.63 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 5.90 metres.

Gemini Lady has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Gemini Lady also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Gemini Lady has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gemini Lady has a fuel capacity of 34,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,680 litres.

Accommodation

Gemini Lady accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gemini Lady has a hull NB of 255.