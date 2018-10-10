Gems is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by NedShip Group in Antalya , Turkey.

Gems is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by NedShip Group in Antalya , Turkey.

Design

Gems measures 32.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.48 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 198 tonnes.

Gems has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Based in the UK, Dixon Yacht Design has grown from youthful beginnings in 1982 to become one of the world’s leading yacht design studios. They design superyachts across five of the earth’s seven continents.

Her interior design is by Silkline Decorating.

Gems also features naval architecture by Dixon Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Gems has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 23.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gems has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,700 litres.

She also has a range of 1,850 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gems accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gems is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 157.

Gems is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of British.