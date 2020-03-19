Gene Machine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Amels in Vlissingen , Netherlands.

Gene Machine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Amels in Vlissingen , Netherlands.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Gene Machine measures 54.86 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.35 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 670 tonnes.

Gene Machine has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Heywood Design.

Tim Heywood, the multi award-winning yacht designer, has produced some of the finest and largest yachts on the water. Among his exceptional designs is the stunning 133m Al Mirqab, which was awarded the coveted ‘Motor Yacht of the Year’ at the 2009 World Superyacht Awards.

Her interior design is by Enzo Enea.

Gene Machine also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Gene Machine has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Gene Machine has a fuel capacity of 115,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gene Machine accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gene Machine is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 463.

Gene Machine is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.