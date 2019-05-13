Gene Machine is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Westport, in the United States.

Gene Machine is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Gene Machine measures 39.62 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.29 feet and a beam of 7.93 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 333 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Gene Machine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Gregory C. Marshall.

Her interior design is by Westport.

Gene Machine also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Model

Gene Machine is a semi-custom Westport 130 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 130 semi-custom model include: Arms Reach, Shawaf, Sovereign, Horizon, Annica, My Colors, Arioso, Constellation, Beach Girl, Chasing Daylight, Yeratel G, Anicca, Azucar, JW, Serendipity, Angel Wings, Kaleen, Antares, Desperado, Milk Money, Serengeti, Amarula Sun, W, Plan A, Amitie, Three Sons.

Performance and Capabilities

Gene Machine has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Gene Machine has a fuel capacity of 6,132 litres, and a water capacity of 37,476 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Gene Machine accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Gene Machine is MCA compliant. She has a White hull, whose NB is 4005.

Gene Machine is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the US.