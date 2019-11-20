Genesis is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Genesis measures 24.38 metres in length.

Genesis has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Genesis accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.