Genesis II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Benetti in Livorno, Italy.

Design

Genesis II measures 55.00 metres in length.

Genesis II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Benetti.

Other Specifications

Genesis II has a hull NB of FB 266.